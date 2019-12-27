Cong, Left Trying to Destabilise Developmental Process in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal at Pro-CAA Rally

Negating all allegations of anti-CAA protesters, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the people that the amended Citizenship law will not harm Assam and its people.

Addressing a pro-CAA peace rally at Jagiroad in Morigaon district of Assam on Friday, Assam chief minister reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the culture, land rights and the language of the indigenous people. The chief minister also claimed that the Congress is trying to spread misinformation and promulgate an atmosphere of hatred.

“All this violence, destruction of railway property and burning of government offices, banks, and houses of BJP MLAs and ministers will not be tolerated. These are just nefarious attempts fuelled by Congress and the Left brigade to destabilise developmental process of our state,” CM Sonowal said.

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lashed out at the Opposition and announced that the BJP is committed to preserve culture and heritage of the state and it will not allow anyone to destroy peace and harmony.

"We don't want votes of chacha and mama. We only want jatiyotabad and rastriyotabad approach in Assam and wish to see Assam among top 5 states of country soon," Sarma said.

He further said that BJP can not refuse citizenship to a persecuted Bangladeshi Hindu family just because they came to India after the Assam accord cut off date.

“Not even an ant has dared to enter India illegally after 2014. We have a heart and we can’t deport any Hindu family who came from Bangladesh after 1971,” he said.

Apart from senior leaders of BJP, its ally in government, Asom Gana Parishad and BPF also took part in the Jagiroad peace rally. As part of the rally, the ruling party and its several thousands of supporters took out a 4-km long march that started from Jagiroad College Play ground and concluded at Jagiroad Kahikuchi LP School.

Protests against the Act, mainly spearheaded by student bodies AASU and AJYCP, are continuing across the Brahmaputra Valley.

