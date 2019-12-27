Cong, Left Trying to Destabilise Developmental Process in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal at Pro-CAA Rally
Addressing a pro-CAA peace rally in Morigaon district of Assam on Friday, Assam chief minister reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the culture, land rights and the language of the indigenous people.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a rally at Jagiroad on Friday. (Image: Facebook)
Negating all allegations of anti-CAA protesters, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior leader and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the people that the amended Citizenship law will not harm Assam and its people.
Addressing a pro-CAA peace rally at Jagiroad in Morigaon district of Assam on Friday, Assam chief minister reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the culture, land rights and the language of the indigenous people. The chief minister also claimed that the Congress is trying to spread misinformation and promulgate an atmosphere of hatred.
“All this violence, destruction of railway property and burning of government offices, banks, and houses of BJP MLAs and ministers will not be tolerated. These are just nefarious attempts fuelled by Congress and the Left brigade to destabilise developmental process of our state,” CM Sonowal said.
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lashed out at the Opposition and announced that the BJP is committed to preserve culture and heritage of the state and it will not allow anyone to destroy peace and harmony.
"We don't want votes of chacha and mama. We only want jatiyotabad and rastriyotabad approach in Assam and wish to see Assam among top 5 states of country soon," Sarma said.
He further said that BJP can not refuse citizenship to a persecuted Bangladeshi Hindu family just because they came to India after the Assam accord cut off date.
“Not even an ant has dared to enter India illegally after 2014. We have a heart and we can’t deport any Hindu family who came from Bangladesh after 1971,” he said.
Apart from senior leaders of BJP, its ally in government, Asom Gana Parishad and BPF also took part in the Jagiroad peace rally. As part of the rally, the ruling party and its several thousands of supporters took out a 4-km long march that started from Jagiroad College Play ground and concluded at Jagiroad Kahikuchi LP School.
Protests against the Act, mainly spearheaded by student bodies AASU and AJYCP, are continuing across the Brahmaputra Valley.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years