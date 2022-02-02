Cong MLA Challenges ‘Mandatory Participation’ in Surya Namaskar in MP High Court

Challenging the ‘compulsory participation’ in the Surya Namaskar events to be organized in schools as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava celebrations, Congress Bhopal MLA Arif Masood has moved to the Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh high court.

After a preliminary hearing on the matter, the double bench of Chief Justice RV Malimath and justice PK Kaurav posted the matter for the next hearing after a week on Monday.

Masood in his petition said that as part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava celebrations, Rashtriya Yogasana Sport Federation had organized Surya Namaskar from Feb 1 to 7. Around 30 lakh students and 30,000 organisations were included in the event. As part of the event, musical Surya Namaskar was organized before the tricolor on the occasion of Republic Day, claimed the petition.

The state government has set a target of 75 cr Surya Namaskars, added the petitioner. The petition mentioned that the University Grants Commission had issued a notification regarding participation in the said event at institutions of higher education and affiliate colleges.

Surya Namaskar is an act of worship to the sun which is not allowed as per the tents of Islam, claims the petition.

Referring to earlier orders of the high court, the petition claimed that participation in Surya Namaskar is kept optional, not binding. The government notification was infringing personal liberty, freedom of religion for individuals, said the petition adding India is a secular country and none should be allowed to impose such things without the free consent and will of the individuals.

The bench had asked the petitioner which part of the notification makes the participation mandatory and the petitioner sought time for furnishing the same.

