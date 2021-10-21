Cong MLA’s Rape Accused Son Still Absconding, MP Govt Hikes Reward on Him to Rs 25,000

With the matter hogging the national limelight in the last couple of days, the MP government has turned the heat on the absconding son of Badnagar MLA Murli Morwal. Karan Morwal(30) has been accused of sexual exploitation by an Indore woman and has been on the run for the past seven months.

A couple of days ago, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked about the MLA’s absconding son, but she ducked the query, and focussed on women issues, announcing 40 per cent ticket to women in the upcoming election. This case has been a cause of embarrassment to the Congress party in MP, as the ruling BJP had frequently turned to this issue, whenever Congress had tried to focus on women’s issues.

As the matter gained national limelight, an otherwise cautious state government stepped up the offensive on the absconding Karan Morwal.

Speaking to the media, Home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that the reward on Karan announced by the police has been hiked to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000. “I am asking MLA Murli Morwal to make his son surrender in two days otherwise such an action will be taken, which will be treated as an example,” the minister cautioned the lawmaker father.

The police have raided several establishments in the past in search of Karan but could not trace him as of now. His brother, Shivam, was brought to Indore for questioning on Tuesday but he could not offer anything concrete leads, said an officer. “The MLA also arrived there and assured us that his son will be presented before the police soon," the officer added.

On April 2, 2021, this year, a 23-year-old woman who works at the Congress office had lodged a complaint of rape against Karan Morwal, said Mahila Thana in-charge, Jyoti Sharma. The woman in the complaint had said that Karan had taken her to a hotel on February 14, this year, and raped her after spiking her drink.

The girl had first met Karan at an event in Indore and became friends with him a couple of years ago. She met him on several occasions afterwards. He had met the girl’s siblings and also promised to marry her, the girl has told the police. An unverified audio call was leaked on social media early this year, in which Karan was heard accusing the girl of blackmailing him while the girl accused him of assaulting her.

Time and again, the MLA has called his son innocent and claimed that fearing malicious action from the girl, his son had moved an application with the Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police, early this year.

In September, a court in Indore has ordered Karan to present himself before the Indore police or the court by September 28. On court’s orders, the police had pasted notices on properties belonging to Morwal in Badnagar, Ujjain and Indore. Later the BJP leaders had alleged that Karan’s properties were transferred secretively as the police had begun the process to attach them.

Congress spokesperson, Ajay Singh Yadav, said on the matter that Congress party stand is very clear on the issue that law should take its own course. He said even the MLA hasn’t intervened in the matter. “The BJP is politicizing the matter only as it’s linked to Congress party,” said Yadav adding there are 6,000 cases of atrocities on women in MP but why don’t BJP leaders speak on them.

