CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » Cong, Other Opposition Parties Seek JPC or SC-monitored Probe into Adani Group Crisis
1-MIN READ

Cong, Other Opposition Parties Seek JPC or SC-monitored Probe into Adani Group Crisis

PTI

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 13:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties also demanded that there should be day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC)

Upping the ante, the Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliament Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group crisis.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties also demanded that there should be day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue which concerns public money.

“Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue," Kharge told reporters.

Leaders of several opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Budget 2023
  2. parliament
first published:February 02, 2023, 13:24 IST
last updated:February 02, 2023, 13:24 IST
Read More