Cong Veteran Digvijaya Singh Demands FIR Against CM Chouhan Over ‘Edited’ Video on Rahul Gandhi

Days after an FIR was lodged against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and others, the Congress party handed over a police complaint against incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his tweet on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

“If an FIR was lodged against me over a tweet, then I urge the police to also lodge an FIR against Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he has done similar offence and we have the real and edited clip of the said video (which Shivraj tweeted),” said Digvijaya Singh who re-affirmed his accusations.

Singh demanded that the FIR should be lodged against CM Chouhan as he has been receiving complaints that Congress workers were harassed by police over the same tweet. So I urge them not to act against anyone until the probe into the said tweet isn’t over, he added.

The BJP-led state government is unnerved in Madhya Pradesh and are misusing state’s machinery to lodge fake cases against Digvijaya Singh, his son Jaivardhan, an MLA said. Jaivardhan along with Kamal Nath, former assembly speaker NP Prajapati and several senior leaders accompanied Singh to the crime branch police station.

A case was registered against Singh after he raised an issue of Rs 4.50 Crore deceit with the tribals in Budni (Shivraj’s home town) and threatened to stage a dharna outside CM’s house. He was also accused of sharing a fake video involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.







