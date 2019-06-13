Cong Workers Clash with BJP Corporators during Budget Session at Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore: Chaos prevailed at the budget session of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday, after some Congress workers and corporators belonging to the ruling BJP clashed inside the House.

At least 10 Congress workers stormed into the civic body carrying party flags in hands and raising slogans to protest over the issue of water shortage when the meeting was in progress, eyewitnesses said.

An argument broke out between the Congress workers and the BJP corporators present in the House. Soon, members from both the sides started abusing and exchanging blows. Senior corporators

intervened and brought the situation under control.

After the incident, Mayor Malini Gaud, who is also an MLA, went to the Lasudia Police Station and staged a sit-in for three hours. Thereafter, the police registered a case against

six suspected Congress workers.

"In the history of IMC, today will be remembered as a a black day due to the misbehaviour of the Congress workers."

When the Congress workers were hitting, the police officers present there shut their eyes as they were under the pressure of the Congress party, which is ruling the state," Gaud said.

A police officer said a case was registered against the Congress workers based on a complaint lodged by BJP corporator Sudhir Dedge.

In the complaint, Dedge alleged that corporator Madhavi Chouksey's husband Chintu and his "goons" manhandled him and tore off his kurta.

However, Chintu Chouksey said the allegations against him were false and the protesters were questioning the civic officials' apathy over water shortage in their locality.

"Instead of hearing out their grievances, the BJP corporators entered into an altercation with them," he said.