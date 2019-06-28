Cong Workers Protest at Faridabad Hospital Over Body of Party Spokesman Who was Shot Dead
Congress workers claimed that the body was not handed over to them as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was in the town.
Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar during a protest demanding release of the body of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary from BK hospital, in Faridabad on Friday.
Faridabad: Congress workers wearing black arm bands on Friday demonstrated at a local hospital, demanding that the body of a slain party leader be handed over to them immediately.
Vikas Chaudhary, a Haryana Congress spokesman, was shot dead Thursday at a gym's parking lot.
The party workers claimed that the body was not handed over to them as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was in the town.
A large number of party workers gathered at BK Hospital here in the morning, led by state Congress president Ashok Tanwar, Palwal MLA Karan Dalal and Tigaon legislator Lalit Nagar.
Congress leader Baljit Kaushik said the party workers were confined to the hospital when they went there to take the body in the morning.
A police spokesperson said the Congress workers tried to leave the hospital premises wearing black arm bands and holding placards, resulting in a scuffle with the security personnel deployed there.
He said the main gate of the hospital was sealed following the incident.
DSP NIT Vij said police was deployed at the main gate of the hospital to prevent the blocking of the road by the Congress workers and prevent any untoward incident as the Chief Minister was in Faridabad.
Commenting on the issue, state Congress chief said the BJP government in the state was using the police force to muzzle their voice.
The slain Congress leader's brother, Gaurav, too asked as to why the body was not being handed over to them.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Warner Expecting Third Child After New Zealand Clash
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s