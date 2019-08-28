Take the pledge to vote

Congo Fever Death Toll Rises to Three in Gujarat, Preventive Measures Being Taken

Deputy CM Nitin Patel said that of the three, two women from Surendranagar district died earlier this week while another woman succumbed to the infection late on Tuesday night in Gandhinagar.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
File photo of Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. (Twitter: @Nitinbhai_Patel)
Ahmedabad: Three women from Gujarat have fallen victims to Congo Fever in one week while as many new cases have come to light, the state government said on Wednesday.

Of the three, two women from Surendranagar district died earlier this week while another woman succumbed to the infection late on Tuesday night, said deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar.

The latest deceased hailed from Bhavnagar district.

"A total of three women have died due to Congo fever, which spreads through ticks in humans. Three new cases were also reported till now. Among the three, a woman is currently undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Ahmedabad while two male patients are admitted to SVP hospital," he said.

Health Commissioner Jayanti Ravi said since cattle-rearers are more susceptible to the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) virus, which is responsible for the infection, preventive measures are being taken.

