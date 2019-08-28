Congo Fever Death Toll Rises to Three in Gujarat, Preventive Measures Being Taken
Deputy CM Nitin Patel said that of the three, two women from Surendranagar district died earlier this week while another woman succumbed to the infection late on Tuesday night in Gandhinagar.
File photo of Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. (Twitter: @Nitinbhai_Patel)
Ahmedabad: Three women from Gujarat have fallen victims to Congo Fever in one week while as many new cases have come to light, the state government said on Wednesday.
Of the three, two women from Surendranagar district died earlier this week while another woman succumbed to the infection late on Tuesday night, said deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar.
The latest deceased hailed from Bhavnagar district.
"A total of three women have died due to Congo fever, which spreads through ticks in humans. Three new cases were also reported till now. Among the three, a woman is currently undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Ahmedabad while two male patients are admitted to SVP hospital," he said.
Health Commissioner Jayanti Ravi said since cattle-rearers are more susceptible to the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) virus, which is responsible for the infection, preventive measures are being taken.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ben Stokes More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Heroics
- Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes Dig at Alia Bhatt for 'Stealing' Prada Song
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are