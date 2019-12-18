Congregational Prayers Held at J&K's Jamia Masjid for First Time Since August 5
Though security restrictions in the area were lifted after a few weeks, local residents had refused to offer prayers in the mosque till the heavy deployment of security forces around it was removed.
Jamia Masjid is seen locked during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the government, in Srinagar. (Image: Reuters)
Srinagar: Congregational prayers were held on Wednesday at the historic Jamia Masjid here for the first time since the Centre abrogated certain provisions of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories.
The authorities had sealed all the entry points to the mosque on August 5, the day the government announced the two decisions.
"Congregational prayers were offered at Jamia Masjid in the afternoon after a gap of 136 days," officials said.
It is for the first time since August 5 that prayers were offered collectively at the mosque in Nowhatta area of the city.
Though security restrictions in the area were lifted after a few weeks, local residents had refused to offer prayers in the mosque till the heavy deployment of security forces around it was removed.
The presence of security forces in the area has been reduced in view of improvement in the situation.
Friday congregational prayers have not been held at the mosque for the past 19 weeks — the longest gap in over 50 years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Title Changes to Heated Arguments, Here are Top Bollywood Controversies of 2019
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Fans Look Forward to Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Indo-Pak Dance Off
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally