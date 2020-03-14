Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress' Abhishek Singhvi to Introduce Private Member Bill on Enforcing 2-Child Norm

The Population Control Bill, 2020 has monetary implications and therefore it required the President's permission for its introduction in Rajya Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind has granted the permission.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi is set to table a private member bill in Rajya Sabha that calls for enforcement of a two-child norm through incentives and disincentives.

The Population Control Bill, 2020 has monetary implications and therefore it required the President's permission for its introduction in Rajya Sabha. President Ram Nath Kovind has granted the permission.

“Bill moved by me in the Rajya Sabha for enforcement of 2 Child Norm with incentives and disincentives for non compliance," Singhvi said in a tweet on Saturday.

"For married couples who live below the poverty line and undergo voluntary sterilisation/operation, I suggested that the Centre give them a one-time lump sum amount of Rs 60,000 if the single child is a boy or Rs 1 lakh if the single child is a girl," he said.

In the Bill, the disincentives for those who do not comply include barring them from contesting elections, getting promotions in government services, receiving government subsidy barring those in the BPL category or applying for Group A jobs, the Congress leader said.

