Congress Accuses BJP of 'Politicisation' of Judiciary, Ignoring Collegium Recommendation
BJP government's collusive laxity in ignoring repeated requests of SC to impeach J Shukla & overzealousness to ignore J.A.A.Kureshi from being appointed CJ stinks of politicisation of judiciary with the intent to remote control the temple of justice," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted
Image for representation
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP for "inaction" on the removal of Allahabad High Court's Justice S N Shukla and "ignoring" collegium's recommendation of elevating justice A A Kureshi as chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, accusing the ruling party of indulging in "politicisation" of the judiciary.
Months after an in-house panel found Allahabad High Court's Justice Shukla guilty of misconduct by an internal probe, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a motion for his removal.
The Centre also reportedly "ignored" collegium recommendation on Justice Kureshi and named another judge as acting CJ in Madhya Pradesh.
"'Mum' is the word for PM Modi, when it comes to impeachment of J. S N Shukla recommended by SC 18 months ago. Deliberate inaction of BJP government reeks of political favoritism and partisanship aimed at polluting the foundation of judicial impartiality," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.
"BJP government's collusive laxity in ignoring repeated requests of S.C to impeach J. Shukla & overzealousness to ignore J.A.A.Kureshi from being appointed CJ stinks of politicisation of judiciary with the intent to remote control the temple of justice," he alleged.
On May 10, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Gogoi had recommended that Justice A A Kureshi, who is currently the senior most judge from the parent High Court of Gujarat, be appointed as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
While the Collegium's recommendation is pending, the government has reportedly notified that under "the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, senior most judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 10 June, 2019 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth, Chief Justice, Madhya Pradesh High Court".
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos
- India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s