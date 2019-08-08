Congress Activist Files Petition in SC Against Govt's Move to Impose Restrictions in Kashmir
Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla said he has filed a petition in the apex court and will mention it for urgent hearing on Thursday.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during curfew like restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the government's decision to allegedly impose restrictions and other regressive measures in Jammu and Kashmir after revoking provisions of Article 370 in the state.
Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla said he has filed a petition in the apex court and will mention it for urgent hearing on Thursday.
In the petition, he has sought withdrawal of 'curfew/restrictions' and other alleged regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, Internet and news channels.
He has also sought a direction from the apex court for the release of leaders like former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who are under detention.
The Congress activist has also sought the setting up of a judicial commission to inquire into ground realities in the state.
He has contended that the decisions that have been taken by the government violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- 'No Chamchas to Receive, No Airport Look': Rishi Kapoor Hails Sara Ali Khan's Simplicity
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Unveiled in India Ahead of Launch on August 20 - See Pics
- Ashes 2019 | Anderson Promises to Return Before Ashes End