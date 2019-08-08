Congress and BJP in War of Words Over Process of Formation of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress and BJP in Telangana were locked in a war of words on Thursday over the way Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated during the UPA regime in 2014.

State Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken in Lok Sabha during the debate on Jammu and Kashmir in such a manner as if BJP did not like the formation of Telangana.

The Congress-led UPA government formed Telangana after holding due consultations with all stake-holders, he said.

Taking exception to Reddys comments, state BJP president K Laxman alleged Reddy was trying to defame the BJP by attributing to Shah what he did not say.

Congress was responsible for the deaths of thousands of youth and students during the separate Telangana statehood agitations, he alleged.

It was Congress which did not have a sound policy vis--vis formation of Telangana and the BJP consistently supported it. The people of Telangana appreciated late Sushma

Swaraj for her significant role in the process, he said.

Congress' own MP tried to stall the process by using a pepper spray in Parliament when the bill for formation of separate state was introduced, Laxman alleged.

The BJP leader also alleged the TRS government did not give land for installing a statue of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee though a word was given to the effect.

