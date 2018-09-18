English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress and its Leaders Can't Tell us How to Conduct Polls: Election Commission to Supreme Court
Opposing a petition filed by Congress leader Kamal Nath, EC asserted that it is a Constitutional body that has to function in accordance with the rules and laws and not in tandem with the "instructions" of a political party.
File photo of Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.
Loading...
New Delhi: Election Commission of India has submitted in the Supreme Court that it is not obligated to conduct elections in the country in the manner desired by the Congress or its leaders.
Opposing a petition filed by Congress leader Kamal Nath, EC asserted that it is a Constitutional body that has to function in accordance with the rules and laws and not in tandem with the "instructions" of a political party.
"It is not within the jurisdiction or domain of the petitioner and/or his party/organization to question the measures taken by the Election Commission of India with regard to the aforementioned issues," stated the affidavit filed by EC.
It stated that Kamal Nath and "the political party to which he stands affiliated" cannot approach the Supreme Court time and again so as to re-agitate the same issue and interfere in the functioning of a Constitutional authority such as the Election Commission.
Kamal Nath and his party "cannot seek to instruct or direct the Election Commission of India to conduct elections (including implementation of VVPAT) in a particular manner," added EC.
It said Kamal Nath's petition is misconceived and malafide as he is seeking to instruct EC to conduct elections according to his personal whims and fancies and that of the political party to which he stands affiliated.
"EC cannot be compelled to accept all suggestions made by the Petitioner and the political party/organization to which he is affiliated," said the affidavit, requesting the court to dismiss the petition along with a monetary penalty.
It further said that EC is mindful of its role and duties, and has accordingly already issued all requisite instructions to ensure procurement and safety of EVMs, printing of VVPATs, mock testing of machines, deployment of officials etc.
"The apprehension of the petitioner about mass shortage is wholly misplaced, unjustified and unwarranted... allegation that VVPAT machines malfunction by casting votes in favour of one particular party is utterly false and fictitious, and is strenuously denied," said the affidavit.
It also submitted that these issues have already been deliberated upon by the apex court in a similar petition filed by another Congress leader from Gujarat and hence, there can be no justification by the party and its members to keep raking up the same issues before every assembly poll.
In the wake of the upcoming polls on Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath had moved the top court, issuing several directives for EC.
Opposing a petition filed by Congress leader Kamal Nath, EC asserted that it is a Constitutional body that has to function in accordance with the rules and laws and not in tandem with the "instructions" of a political party.
"It is not within the jurisdiction or domain of the petitioner and/or his party/organization to question the measures taken by the Election Commission of India with regard to the aforementioned issues," stated the affidavit filed by EC.
It stated that Kamal Nath and "the political party to which he stands affiliated" cannot approach the Supreme Court time and again so as to re-agitate the same issue and interfere in the functioning of a Constitutional authority such as the Election Commission.
Kamal Nath and his party "cannot seek to instruct or direct the Election Commission of India to conduct elections (including implementation of VVPAT) in a particular manner," added EC.
It said Kamal Nath's petition is misconceived and malafide as he is seeking to instruct EC to conduct elections according to his personal whims and fancies and that of the political party to which he stands affiliated.
"EC cannot be compelled to accept all suggestions made by the Petitioner and the political party/organization to which he is affiliated," said the affidavit, requesting the court to dismiss the petition along with a monetary penalty.
It further said that EC is mindful of its role and duties, and has accordingly already issued all requisite instructions to ensure procurement and safety of EVMs, printing of VVPATs, mock testing of machines, deployment of officials etc.
"The apprehension of the petitioner about mass shortage is wholly misplaced, unjustified and unwarranted... allegation that VVPAT machines malfunction by casting votes in favour of one particular party is utterly false and fictitious, and is strenuously denied," said the affidavit.
It also submitted that these issues have already been deliberated upon by the apex court in a similar petition filed by another Congress leader from Gujarat and hence, there can be no justification by the party and its members to keep raking up the same issues before every assembly poll.
In the wake of the upcoming polls on Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath had moved the top court, issuing several directives for EC.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha on Stree Being Hailed As Feminist Tale, New Film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Her Evolution As an Actor & More
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- 'This Is Beyond Science' Mumbai Police Again Slams Uday Chopra's 'Legalize Marijuana' Tweet
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...