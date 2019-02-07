English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress and Left Approached Me to Contest 2019 Polls, Gave Choice of 4 Seats: Justice Kurian Joseph
Justice Joseph, who retired in November, said he told the parties in “unmistakable” term that she has no interest in contesting elections for now.
File photo of Justice Kurian Joseph. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Dismissing all rumours of a political entry before the general elections, former Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph told News18 in an exclusive interview that he has no interest in contesting elections from his home state of Kerala for now.
Justice Joseph revealed that he had been approached by both CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF for a ticket after his retirement last November, but said he told them in “unmistakable” terms that he was not throwing his hat into the electoral fray.
Political party camps across Kerala were speculating about his entry for the last couple of months. As a judge with a clean image who had fought for transparency in judiciary, both the fronts expected he could help them gain people's support. Their calculation was also that such personalities can give a good fight to the BJP with their “secular credentials”.
"Many people from both sides were asking whether I am interested in (contesting from) Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Chalakudy etc. But I told them it’s not a question of constituency but a question of my interest,” he told News18.
Justice Joseph, who was one of the four judges who had taken part in the unprecedented press conferences with three other judges of the SC last year, said he told both Congress and Left that he was not interested in contesting any elections in Kerala. “And I will not be contesting the forthcoming elections,” he said.
Soon after his retirement too, the former judge had told News18 that he had no plan of joining politics, but that did not stop all the rumours. “As of now that stand still continues,” he said, referring to his earlier statement.
When asked why he was attracted interest from political parties, he said perhaps it was because people loved him. “People loved my stand is the reason they are considering me. People appreciated it… that could be the reason."
After the unprecedented press conference, his interventions were keenly watched in Kerala as he was the sole judge from the state who had taken such a bold step. He had also won praise for his efforts to raise funds after the floods devastated the state in August last year.
He coordinated with advocates from Supreme Court and Delhi High Court to collect relief materials and despatched it to Kerala, and also sang "we shall overcome" seeking public support for the state at a fund raising event in Delhi.
After his retirement, Justice Joseph, however, has decided to stay back in Delhi and has been actively engaged in the legal field. "I am concentrating on my own filed - arbitration, mediation, conciliation and legal opinion."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Justice Joseph revealed that he had been approached by both CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF for a ticket after his retirement last November, but said he told them in “unmistakable” terms that he was not throwing his hat into the electoral fray.
Political party camps across Kerala were speculating about his entry for the last couple of months. As a judge with a clean image who had fought for transparency in judiciary, both the fronts expected he could help them gain people's support. Their calculation was also that such personalities can give a good fight to the BJP with their “secular credentials”.
"Many people from both sides were asking whether I am interested in (contesting from) Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Chalakudy etc. But I told them it’s not a question of constituency but a question of my interest,” he told News18.
Justice Joseph, who was one of the four judges who had taken part in the unprecedented press conferences with three other judges of the SC last year, said he told both Congress and Left that he was not interested in contesting any elections in Kerala. “And I will not be contesting the forthcoming elections,” he said.
Soon after his retirement too, the former judge had told News18 that he had no plan of joining politics, but that did not stop all the rumours. “As of now that stand still continues,” he said, referring to his earlier statement.
When asked why he was attracted interest from political parties, he said perhaps it was because people loved him. “People loved my stand is the reason they are considering me. People appreciated it… that could be the reason."
After the unprecedented press conference, his interventions were keenly watched in Kerala as he was the sole judge from the state who had taken such a bold step. He had also won praise for his efforts to raise funds after the floods devastated the state in August last year.
He coordinated with advocates from Supreme Court and Delhi High Court to collect relief materials and despatched it to Kerala, and also sang "we shall overcome" seeking public support for the state at a fund raising event in Delhi.
After his retirement, Justice Joseph, however, has decided to stay back in Delhi and has been actively engaged in the legal field. "I am concentrating on my own filed - arbitration, mediation, conciliation and legal opinion."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
- Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- India's First Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Drool Worthy - See Pics
- Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results