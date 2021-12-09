Congress' Arunava Ghosh Elected as President of Calcutta High Court Bar Association

Senior advocate and former Congress MLA Arunava Ghosh has been elected as the new president of Calcutta High Court Bar Association. In a keenly contested election on Wednesday, Ghosh, backed by his party and the Left Front, defeated his two rivals and won the presidential post by getting 1,150 votes. The Trinamool Congress (TMC)-backed Amjad Ali got 1,056 votes and Prameet Roy, who was backed by BJP, got 1,032 votes.

Advocate Kallol Mondal was elected as the vice-president of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association. The margin of victory for the post of vice-president was only 16 votes. BJP’s Kallol Mandal got 1272 votes and Trinamool’s Supriya Chattopadhyay got 1254 votes.

While Biswabrata Basu Mullick was elected as the secretary, Sonal Sinha and Wasim Ahmed were elected as assistant secretaries. Advocate Joydip Banerjee was elected as the treasurer of Calcutta High Court Bar Association.

Among the six new office bearers of Calcutta High Court Bar Association, four are Trinamool-supported candidates. While president Arunava Ghosh is from Congress, vice president Kallo Mondal contested the poll with the backing and support from BJP. The other four members, including Biswabrata Basu Mullick, Sonal Sinha, Wasim Ahmed and Joydip Banerjee, contested polls with support of TMC.

In the newly formed nine-member executive committee of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association, seven candidates, supported by Trinamool, won, while the remaining two are from the BJP. The nine executive committee members who won the election are Sangeeta Roy, Kakli Naskar, Sumon Saha, Deblina Sahu, Anindita Banerjee, Porna Roychowdhury, Sutapa Banerjee (Dasgupta), Amrita Pandey, Mary Dutt.

A whopping 80% of the winning candidates are women lawyers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.