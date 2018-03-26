English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Asks Kapil Sibal to Quit as Waqf Board Lawyer in Babri Masjid Case: Sources
According to party insiders, Congress has told senior lawyer Kapil Sibal that it will be a politically sensible decision for him if he recuses himself from the case.
Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is also a practising lawyer and represents the Sunni Waqf Board in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, has been asked to give up the case.
Sources tell CNN-News18 that the Congress has asked Kapil Sibal to step down from the case.
According to party insiders, the party has told Sibal that it will be a politically sensible decision for him if he recuses himself from the case.
BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have time and again pulled up the opposition party and Sibal for playing a double role in the court and politics.
During the Gujarat election campaign, PM Modi trained his guns on Sibal who had then asked the Supreme Court to defer hearing in the sensitive Babri Masjid case and continue only after the 2019 General Elections gets over.
Modi had asked if it was right for Sibal to link the Ram Janmabhoomi issue to electoral politics.
Sibal, while arguing for the Sunni Waqf Board told the Supreme Court that since the court's decision in the case would have "very serious ramifications", hearing be deferred till July 2019 by which time the general election would be over.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
