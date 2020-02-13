Take the pledge to vote

Congress Attacks BJP as SC Asks Parties to List Reasons for Picking Tainted Candidates

The Supreme Court directed all political parties to upload details of those candidates on their website who have criminal cases pending against them.

February 13, 2020
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday as the Supreme Court, exercising its constitutional powers, directed all political parties to upload details of those candidates on their website, who have criminal cases pending against them.

The top court also noted that there has been an alarming increase in criminalisation of politics.

"Modi ji & BJP again come to the rescue of 'Bellary Gang'! SC says give reasons for giving tickets to tainted Netas or contempt! Modiji says make tainted Netas not MLA's alone but Ministers of the ministry, which has been allegedly looted! Will SC issue conempt of PM and Karnataka CM?" Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked on Twitter.

The Congress leader also alleged that the apex court’s directive has already been torn to shreds by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today itself, Modi ji has torn to shreds the orders of giving reasons for giving tickets to leaders accused in cases," Surjewala tweeted with a news report on Anand Singh, accused in mining and forest crimes, being appointed the new minister for forest, environment and ecology in Karnataka.

