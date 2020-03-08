Congress Attacks Govt Over Bid to Sell Stake in BPCL
In the country's biggest ever privatisation drive, the government on Saturday invited bids for sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Image: News18)
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the government over its bid to sell stake in India's second-biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), asking if this was also an election promise made to "crony capitalist friends".
In the country's biggest ever privatisation drive, the government on Saturday invited bids for sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why the government was selling its stake in the profit-making BPCL.
BPCL gave Rs 2051.53 crore profit to the government in December, he said on Twitter. "On the other hand, the Modi government has invited bids for sale of its entire 53% stake in BPCL," he said. "Is this also an election promise made to crony capitalist friends?" Surjewala asked.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Women’s Day 2020: 10 Bollywood Movies That are Stories of Sheroes
- Triumph Tiger 900 First Ride Review: GT, Rally and Everything 'Pro' in Between
- These Fruits Can Now Juice up Your Smartphone's Battery by Turning into Supercapacitors
- Sara Ali Khan Trolled for 'Awkward' Bikini Pose with Brother Ibrahim
- ICC T20 World Cup | Parents in Attendance as Harmanpreet's India Prepare for Historic Final