Congress Attacks Govt Over Bid to Sell Stake in BPCL

In the country's biggest ever privatisation drive, the government on Saturday invited bids for sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Congress Attacks Govt Over Bid to Sell Stake in BPCL
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Image: News18)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the government over its bid to sell stake in India's second-biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), asking if this was also an election promise made to "crony capitalist friends".

In the country's biggest ever privatisation drive, the government on Saturday invited bids for sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why the government was selling its stake in the profit-making BPCL.

BPCL gave Rs 2051.53 crore profit to the government in December, he said on Twitter. "On the other hand, the Modi government has invited bids for sale of its entire 53% stake in BPCL," he said. "Is this also an election promise made to crony capitalist friends?" Surjewala asked.

