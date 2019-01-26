English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Kareena, Then Salman, Now Priyanka. Cong Banking on 'Chocolaty' Faces: Kailash Vijayvargiya Takes a Jibe
Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the Congress does not have strong leaders to field in the next Lok Sabha elections. For this reason, it wants to fight polls through these charming faces.
File photo of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Getty Images)
Indore: Taking a swipe at the Congress over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry in politics, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said it was fielding "chocolaty" faces in Lok Sabha polls as it has a dearth of strong leaders.
"A Congress leader demands that Kareena Kapoor should be fielded from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sometimes others talk about fielding Salman Khan from Indore. Likewise, Priyanka (Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) was also brought into active politics," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.
"Agle Lok Sabha chunav ke maidan mein utaarne Congress ke pass mazboot neta nahi hai. Isliye woh aise chocolaty chehre ke madhyam se chunav ladna chahti hai (The Congress does not have strong leaders to field in the next Lok Sabha elections. For this reason, it wants to fight polls through these charming faces)," he said.
He also said that "Priyanka would not have been brought into active politics if there was confidence within the Congress on (party chief) Rahul's leadership."
Vijayvargiya's comments came amid a controversy over senior BJP leader and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha's remark on Friday that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes.
The remark by Jha, who holds the Public Health and Engineering portfolio, was met with disapproval from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) even as the opposition Congress-RJD combine demanded his sacking, accusing him of having displayed a "perverse" attitude towards women.
Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya on Saturday condemned those associating the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former President Pranab Mukherjee with party politics.
"I was watching a debate on a TV channel in which it was being said that the decision to confer Pranab da with Bharat Ratna was taken to strengthen BJP in West Bengal. Those involved in this kind of discussion are insulting Pranab da," he said.
Vijayvargiya is the BJP's in charge general secretary for West Bengal. "The decision to confer Pranab da with Bharat Ratna is the biggest proof of the fairness of this honour. It is wrong to link this decision with party politics. Such comments are condemnable," the BJP leader said.
"During the (PM Narendra) Modi government, national honours are given to those who deserve them," he claimed.
Vijayvargiya termed the Madhya Pradesh government's farm loan waiver scheme a political gimmick, and asked if it had the Rs 40,000 crore needed for the scheme.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"A Congress leader demands that Kareena Kapoor should be fielded from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sometimes others talk about fielding Salman Khan from Indore. Likewise, Priyanka (Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) was also brought into active politics," Vijayvargiya told reporters here.
"Agle Lok Sabha chunav ke maidan mein utaarne Congress ke pass mazboot neta nahi hai. Isliye woh aise chocolaty chehre ke madhyam se chunav ladna chahti hai (The Congress does not have strong leaders to field in the next Lok Sabha elections. For this reason, it wants to fight polls through these charming faces)," he said.
He also said that "Priyanka would not have been brought into active politics if there was confidence within the Congress on (party chief) Rahul's leadership."
Vijayvargiya's comments came amid a controversy over senior BJP leader and Bihar Minister Vinod Narain Jha's remark on Friday that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes.
The remark by Jha, who holds the Public Health and Engineering portfolio, was met with disapproval from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) even as the opposition Congress-RJD combine demanded his sacking, accusing him of having displayed a "perverse" attitude towards women.
Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya on Saturday condemned those associating the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former President Pranab Mukherjee with party politics.
"I was watching a debate on a TV channel in which it was being said that the decision to confer Pranab da with Bharat Ratna was taken to strengthen BJP in West Bengal. Those involved in this kind of discussion are insulting Pranab da," he said.
Vijayvargiya is the BJP's in charge general secretary for West Bengal. "The decision to confer Pranab da with Bharat Ratna is the biggest proof of the fairness of this honour. It is wrong to link this decision with party politics. Such comments are condemnable," the BJP leader said.
"During the (PM Narendra) Modi government, national honours are given to those who deserve them," he claimed.
Vijayvargiya termed the Madhya Pradesh government's farm loan waiver scheme a political gimmick, and asked if it had the Rs 40,000 crore needed for the scheme.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Terrific Performance is the Film's Biggest Strength
- I Dedicate Padma Honour to All Who've been Part of My Journey, Says Mohanlal in Emotional Post
- Hitler-owned Book Hints at Plans for North American Holocaust
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results