English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Congress’ Bengal Unit to Hold Massive Protest Against TMC Despite Rahul's Support for Mamata
While Mamata has held talks with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the past, the state unit has made it clear that it is averse to sharing seats and wants to contest solo.
File photo of Mamata Banerjee with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (Image: via Twitter)
Loading...
Kolkata: Even as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has lent full support to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her protest against the Centre’s “misuse” of CBI, the state unit of his own party has disagreed and declared that it will hold a massive protest against the Trinamool Congress for its alleged involvement in the chit fund scams.
The Congress party in the state will organise a rally on February 6 to demand the immediate conclusion of the investigation in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, refund to the investors and immediate arrest and prosecution of the accused in the Narada scam.
Speaking to News18, state Congress president Somendra Nath Mitra, said, “At the national level, our stand is to be with all the parties including Trinamool who are against the BJP. But in the state politics, state Congress will fight with both the TMC and the BJP.”
Mitra alleged that the TMC forced 14 Congress MLAs and Malda MP Mausam Noor to join the party, killed supporters and worked against the democratic structure. “Given this, how can you expect me to join hands with the TMC in Bengal?” asked Mitra.
Mausam Noor had met chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat – Nabanna – on January 28 and joined the TMC.
The different stands taken by the party top command in Delhi and the state unit once again betray the differences over forming an alliance in the state. While Mamata has held talks with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the past, the state unit has made it clear that it is averse to sharing seats and wants to contest solo.
Mitra, who has returned to the Congress fold after a stint with the TMC, has claimed that a majority of the state Congress leaders are in favour of going solo in the polls even if it meant failure of the party to win even a single seat in Bengal.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Congress party in the state will organise a rally on February 6 to demand the immediate conclusion of the investigation in Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, refund to the investors and immediate arrest and prosecution of the accused in the Narada scam.
Speaking to News18, state Congress president Somendra Nath Mitra, said, “At the national level, our stand is to be with all the parties including Trinamool who are against the BJP. But in the state politics, state Congress will fight with both the TMC and the BJP.”
Mitra alleged that the TMC forced 14 Congress MLAs and Malda MP Mausam Noor to join the party, killed supporters and worked against the democratic structure. “Given this, how can you expect me to join hands with the TMC in Bengal?” asked Mitra.
Mausam Noor had met chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat – Nabanna – on January 28 and joined the TMC.
The different stands taken by the party top command in Delhi and the state unit once again betray the differences over forming an alliance in the state. While Mamata has held talks with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the past, the state unit has made it clear that it is averse to sharing seats and wants to contest solo.
Mitra, who has returned to the Congress fold after a stint with the TMC, has claimed that a majority of the state Congress leaders are in favour of going solo in the polls even if it meant failure of the party to win even a single seat in Bengal.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Live TV
Recommended For You
- People Left Puzzled After PM Waves at 'Empty' Dal Lake in Srinagar
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results