Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Congress, BJP Leaders Arrested for Livestreaming Voting on Facebook Live in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Kalia and BJP councillor Bhanu Partap in Mohali were arrested after they shot a video on Facebook Live while voting in the final phase on Sunday.

IANS

Updated:May 20, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress, BJP Leaders Arrested for Livestreaming Voting on Facebook Live in Punjab
Representative image of polling. (PTI)
Loading...
Mohali: You must have read about people livestreaming suicides, shootings and other crimes on Facebook Live but police here have arrested two local leaders for uploading videos of casting their votes on the platform.

The police arrested Rahul Kalia, a Congress leader, and Bhanu Partap, a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor of Ward No. 3 in Kurali municipal council in Mohali after they shot a video on Facebook Live while voting in the seventh and final phase of voting on Sunday, the local media reported.

Kalia uploaded his video of casting vote at booth number 150 in the Kharar segment of the Sri Anandpur Sahib Constituency on Facebook Live.

The police immediately took action and first asked both of them to first remove the voting video from Facebook, and then booked them under the appropriate sections of the Representation of the People (RPA) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the incident was reported, the Election Commission's presiding officer Joginder Singh was removed from his duty.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram