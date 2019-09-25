Congress, BJP Lock Horns as Investigation into MP's 'Honey-Trap' Racket Move Towards Chhattisgarh

Raipur: As investigations into the Madhya Pradesh racket, described as a ‘honey-trap’ that targeted only wealthy individuals and focused on politicians and bureaucrats, moves towards the neighboring state of Chhattisgarh, PCC chief Mohan Markam has kicked up a political storm by alleging BJP’s involvement.

Attacking former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee head, Markam, accused him of running a corrupt government under his 15-year tenure and said, “His ministers are bound to be involved in the case."

His remarks did not go down well with the opposition with BJP spokesperson Sanjay Srivastava saying that such statements only vindicates Congress’ habit of levelling baseless allegations without evidence. The BJP leader stressed that the PCC chief should’ve maintained decorum while making such brazen statements.

Five women, including the wife of a former Congress information-technology cell official, and a man had been arrested on Wednesday night. The racket was allegedly operated by a 48-year-old woman who ran an NGO. Mobile phone contacts found after police raided the women's homes suggest the racket may not have been limited to Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his part, has said that investigations are underway and the guilty will not be spared.

According to sources, names of three bureaucrats and three former ministers in Chhattisgarh are linked to the scandal.

The honey-trapping racket was busted by Indore police after the IMC engineer approached police with the complaint of being blackmailed by a gang. Members of the racket are said to have honey-trapped several politicians, bureaucrats and government engineers in the past and extorted huge sums of money from them.

