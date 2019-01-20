English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Brawl: Anand Singh's Wife Threatens Legal Action Against MLA J N Ganesh
Anand Singh was hospitalised after he and Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows at the resort where the Congress MLAs are herded together amid the BJP's alleged poaching attempt.
Bengaluru: The wife of Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh, who had to be hospitalised after being injured in an alleged brawl with party legislator J N Ganesh, Sunday threatened to take legal action against the errant MLA.
"If it is true that Ganesh beat up my husband, my children and I will not keep quiet and will take legal action against him," Laxmi Singh told a section of media from Mumbai.
She is currently in Mumbai to attend a relative's wedding and is expected to return to Bengaluru soon.
Anand Singh was hospitalised after he and Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows late last night at the resort where the party MLAs are herded together amid the BJP's alleged poaching attempt, according to sources.
Asked if she has been informed that Ganesh provoked Singh, Laxmi said, "I do not know whether Ganesh provoked my husband, but can anybody try to kill somebody for provocation? Is it right?"
Asked if there was a scuffle between Ganesh and Singh in the recent past, she said, "No, they are good friends. Yes, my husband told me that in the last Congress Legislature Party meeting, there was a heated exchange with (legislator) Bheema Naik. Other than that he did not tell me anything."
Replying to another query, Laxmi said she does not know when Singh would be discharged from the hospital. "My relatives, including my brothers, who are at the hospital, said my husband is in pain," she said.
"I have made several calls, but I was told he was sleeping. Nobody is telling me the exact account of my husband's condition," she said, adding that her son had spoken to Minister D K Shivakumar, who said Singh was fine.
Singh was admitted to a private hospital. Singh had "a black eye and suffered blunt injuries" and also complained of uneasiness in the chest, hospital sources said.
Ganesh is among the disgruntled Congress MLAs who was reportedly in touch with other dissidents in the party and was on BJP's radar in its alleged toppling game.
