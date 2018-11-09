English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Calls Demonetisation a 'Scam' to Convert Black Money to White
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the demonetisation "disaster" an economic revolution and had given tackling black money, counterfeit currency, terrorism and Naxalism as reasons for the move.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress Friday alleged that demonetisation was a "scam" to convert black money to white and asked the BJP to declare who is responsible for the "economic loss" caused by the Modi government's move.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the demonetisation "disaster" an economic revolution and had given tackling black money, counterfeit currency, terrorism and Naxalism as reasons for the move.
None of the stated objectives of the government were achieved, the Congress leader said.
He cited a Reserve Bank of India report to state that over 99 per cent of the demonetised currency has been deposited in banks.
The BJP should now state that who is responsible for the economic loss caused by demonetisation, Surjewala said in a statement.
"Demonetisation was a scam to convert black money into white," he alleged.
Surjewala's remarks come a day after the second anniversary of demonetisation.
Earlier in the day, Youth Congress members accompanied by senior party leaders Friday staged a protest against demonetisation outside the RBI office here and were detained by police.
The government and opposition parties were Thursday locked in a bitter war of words with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley citing a spike in the number of taxpayers to staunchly defend demonetisation while Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the note ban cost 1.5 million jobs and 1 per cent of India's GDP.
Jaitley said demonetisation resulted in formalisation of economy and increased tax base. The BJP also posed 10 questions to the Congress, asking why its finds merit in protesting every "anti-corruption" measure of the Modi government and accused it of "living in denial" despite a surge in GDP numbers.
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the demonetisation "disaster" an economic revolution and had given tackling black money, counterfeit currency, terrorism and Naxalism as reasons for the move.
None of the stated objectives of the government were achieved, the Congress leader said.
He cited a Reserve Bank of India report to state that over 99 per cent of the demonetised currency has been deposited in banks.
The BJP should now state that who is responsible for the economic loss caused by demonetisation, Surjewala said in a statement.
"Demonetisation was a scam to convert black money into white," he alleged.
Surjewala's remarks come a day after the second anniversary of demonetisation.
Earlier in the day, Youth Congress members accompanied by senior party leaders Friday staged a protest against demonetisation outside the RBI office here and were detained by police.
The government and opposition parties were Thursday locked in a bitter war of words with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley citing a spike in the number of taxpayers to staunchly defend demonetisation while Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the note ban cost 1.5 million jobs and 1 per cent of India's GDP.
Jaitley said demonetisation resulted in formalisation of economy and increased tax base. The BJP also posed 10 questions to the Congress, asking why its finds merit in protesting every "anti-corruption" measure of the Modi government and accused it of "living in denial" despite a surge in GDP numbers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan and Megha Dadhe Get Aggressive in the Captaincy Task
- Avengers 4: Joe Russo Reveals Infinity War Sequel is 'Currently Sitting Right at Three Hours'
- A Pair of Clean Lungs Was Installed In Delhi 6 Days Ago, This Is What It Looks Like After Diwali
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...