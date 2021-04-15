india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Congress Candidate in Bengal Elections Dies of Covid-19 at Kolkata Hospital
1-MIN READ

Congress Candidate in Bengal Elections Dies of Covid-19 at Kolkata Hospital

A healthcare worker in New Delhi collects a swab for testing for Covid-19. (Reuters)

A healthcare worker in New Delhi collects a swab for testing for Covid-19. (Reuters)

Rezaul Haque was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque, the party’s nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died around 5 am, sources told PTI. Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:April 15, 2021, 11:17 IST