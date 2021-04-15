Congress Candidate in Bengal Elections Dies of Covid-19 at Kolkata Hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque, the party’s nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died around 5 am, sources told PTI. Samsherganj goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.

