Congress Celebrating Corruption: BJP Reacts as SC Grants Bail to Chidambaram
Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who have joined the 'Out on Bail Club'.
File photo of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.
New Delhi: Stating that P Chidambaram has joined the "Out On Bail Club", the BJP on Wednesday said the Congress' reaction following the Supreme Court's bail to the former minister in a money laundering case was a "classic case" of the party celebrating corruption.
Taking a dig at the opposition party, the BJP went on to name leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
"Classic case of @INCIndia 'Celebrating Corruption'!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of OOBC(Out On Bail Club) in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club, some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc, (SIC)" BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.
Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail by a three-judge apex court bench after 105 days in custody. He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX-Media corruption case. On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money-laundering case.
