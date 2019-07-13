Congress Condemns Chinese Army 'Crossing' Line of Actual Control in Demchok Sector of Ladakh
Chinese soldiers crossed the LAC in Demchok sector of Ladakh division after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday, security officials had said.
(Image for representation only. File photo)
Jammu: The Congress on Saturday expressed strong concern over reports of the Chinese Army crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh division of Jammu and Kashmir last week.
"We condemn the attempts of the Chinese army of continuous interference with our territory and its hostile attitude towards India. It is a serious matter for the country, about their incursion in Damchok", JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.
Chinese soldiers crossed the LAC in Demchok sector of Ladakh division after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday, security officials had said.
There was another version of the incident with South Block sources saying the Chinese personnel, who were in "civilian clothes", did not cross the LAC but showed banners that read "Ban all activities to split Tibet".
Recalling the tension with the Chinese Army in Doklam sector in 2017, Sharma said intrusion in Demchok was very disturbing.
"It is very aggressive posturing of China for past few years and now its quite a hostile neighbour", he said.
He said the government of India must act swiftly and deal with the situation firmly, else China may repeat such "mischief".
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the nation that there shall be no leniency in the matter of national security and safeguarding of our borders and he must act in this direction as the entire nation is behind the government on the issue of nation's unity and territorial integrity", the spokesman said.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing
- Amazon Prime Day 2019: Beware of Fake Sites Made by 16Shop Phishing Tool to Trap Users
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Lucky to Manage Direct Hit: Guptill on Dhoni Dismissal