Congress Corporator Among Four Booked for Dowry Harassment in Maharashtra

Thane: A case has been registered against a Congress corporator in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and his three family members for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law for dowry, a police official said on Saturday.

The case against the four accused- Siddheshwar Kammurti (60), who is a co-opted corporator of Congress, hiswife Kaveri (55), son Sanket (31), a medical doctor, and brother-in-law Shrikant Kammurti (28), was registered at Bhiwandi Police Station on Friday, the official said.

The offence was registered based on the complaint filed by the 25-year-old daughter-in-law of the corporator.

"In her complaint, the victim, who hails from Mangalore, said that she had tied the knot with Shrikant in February last year in Bhiwandi. However, after a few months,

the relationship between them soured," the official said.

"The complainant alleged that her husband and in-laws started demanding money from her parents, and tortured her physically and mentally, due to which she had to abort her child," he added.

The police registered the offence under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504

(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Siddheshwar Kammurti was earlier associated with the BJP for a long time. He was a corporator of the saffron party and also its local office-bearer. However, he switched to the Congress after he was denied a ticket by the BJP during the last civic polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.