Congress Councillor's Brother Kicks, Punches Punjab Woman Over Rs 23,000; Incident Caught on Cam
In the video, the men can be seen beating the woman even as her five-year-old son is heard crying. They also brutally assaulted the woman's elderly mother when she comes to save her.
Punjab councillor's brother can be seen assaulting a woman in front of her mother and son (Video grab)
New Delhi: A Congress councillor of Muktsar municipal council was booked, while his brother and five associates were arrested for allegedly dragging a woman out of her house and brutally assaulting her on the streets.
According to news agency ANI, councillor Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides punched, kicked and thrashed the woman with belts and sticks. The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral.
In the video, the men can be seen beating the woman even as her five-year-old son is heard crying. Near the end of the video, the men are also seen brutally assaulting the woman's elderly mother when she comes to save her.
A report in The Times of India quoted Muktsar SSP Manjit Singh as saying that Meena Rani, the woman was assaulted, had informed them that she owed Rs 23,000 to Chaudhary's brother Suresh. As she could not pay the money on time, the accused got her beaten up. Rani was later admitted to Muktsar civil hospital with brusies and abrasions.
SSP Dhesi said Suresh Chaudhary and his accomplices Roop Lal, Sunny Chaudhary, Guddi, Sekhu and Jebo had been charged with sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), 354(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"Efforts are being made to arrest others involved in the incident, including the councillor," TOI quoted him as saying. Chaudhary was with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at first. He contested the last MC polls as an independent and won. He later on joined the Congress.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Are You Ever Going to Win a Coin Toss?' - Haddin's Son Stumps Finch
- Ahead of India Vs Pakistan in World Cup Cricket 2019, Rishi Kapoor has a Unique Suggestion for Trophy
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | World Class Archer Makes His Presence Felt Against Familiar Faces
- Salman Khan’s Bharat Struggles to Maintain Momentum at Box Office, Earns Rs 172.50 Crore in 9 Days
- OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Now Available in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s