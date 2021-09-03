Congress Criticises NMP, Says Modi Govt is Running ‘Great India Sale’

Mounting its attack on the Modi government over the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), the Congress on Friday again accused the Centre of trying to sell the national assets created in the last 70 years. The national spokesperson of Congress party Ragini Nayak said the ruling party, through the NMP project, is running a “great India sale”. She alleged that the government assets will go to a few selected companies for next fifty years

She added that the Modi government did not create any national asset in the last seven years, but is hell bent on selling public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other state-run companies created during the rule of Congress. Nayak, who was speaking at a press conference in Shimla, alleged that the Centre, through the NMP, is engaged in making profits for its few favourite industrialists.

She said the Centre is working to handover the hard earned money of the people to private companies. Nayak alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a habit of going back on his words. She recalled the 2014 general elections, saying Modi had promised that he would not let the country be sold, but is now doing the opposite. The Congress spokesperson said Modi’s promises have turned out to be hollow as the heritage of this country is under attack.

Nayak further said that the Modi government did not engage with the stakeholders before going ahead with the NMP project, and all the work is being done without any rules.

The Congress spokesperson added that several economists in the country have spoken against the National Monetisation Pipeline, but the government does not listen to anyone. She said PM Modi does ‘Mann ki Baat’ but avoids any discussion with the general public.

The Congress spokesperson also predicted that the reservations for SC and ST communities will end in the government companies when they will be handed over to private players. She said this will also lead to lakhs of people going unemployed.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the National Monetisation Pipeline to garner Rs 6 lakh crore through unlocking of infrastructure assets over next four years till 2025.

