Congress Demands 'Health Emergency' in Telangana over Dengue, Malaria Outbreak

The Congress has said that the TRS-led government in Telangana should declare "health emergency" in the state, expressing concern over the outbreak of dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases in the state, reported India Today. Notably, the state government in Telangana has drawn flak in recent days with opposition Congress and BJP holding it responsible for the spread of dengue and other diseases.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan on Saturday demanded a declaration of health emergency in Telangana adding that immediate measures should be taken to control the spread of viral diseases.

According to Sravan, the state government has failed to react promptly to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases and monsoon diseases like dengue, malaria, cholera and other viral diseases. According to him, no immediate measures were taken to tackle the issue despite many deaths being reported from across the state.

He further went on to add that the TRS-led government in Telangana is "neglecting the health sector," revealed India Today.

Sravan further added that the TRS government is completely neglecting the health sector and that out of Rs 1.82 lakh crore budget for 2019-20, only Rs 5,536 crore was earmarked for the health sector. Sravan revealed that it is only about 3 per cent of the total expenditure of the state while other states on an average spend about 4.8 per cent of their budget on public health.

He further criticised the government for not fulfilling the promise of constructing a 1,000-bed hospital in every district headquarters and a 100-bed hospital in each mandal that they had included in the election manifesto for the 2014 polls.

The Congress leader further added that criminal cases should be lodged against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and state Health Minister Etela Rajender for not taking immediate measures to control the rise of cases of deaths in the state due to dengue.

Sravan further alleged that the KCR-led government in the state is trying to suppress information on the rising number of dengue cases by asking private hospitals not reveal details to the media and not disclose statistics pertaining to dengue cases.

