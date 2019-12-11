Congress Demands One Rank, One Pension for Paramilitary Forces

New Delhi: The Congress said on Wednesday the one rank, one pension scheme should also be provided to the paramilitary forces as they too sacrifice their lives for the country.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said paramilitary forces, which were working for 16-20 hours, were deprived of their legitimate dues.

"One rank, one pension should be introduced to them.... They are also sacrificing their lives for the country," Chowdhury said.

One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme for former servicemen was earlier implemented by the BJP government.

