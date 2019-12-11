Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Congress Demands One Rank, One Pension for Paramilitary Forces

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Adhir Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said paramilitary forces, which were working for 16-20 hours, were deprived of their legitimate dues.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Demands One Rank, One Pension for Paramilitary Forces
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Congress said on Wednesday the one rank, one pension scheme should also be provided to the paramilitary forces as they too sacrifice their lives for the country.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said paramilitary forces, which were working for 16-20 hours, were deprived of their legitimate dues.

"One rank, one pension should be introduced to them.... They are also sacrificing their lives for the country," Chowdhury said.

One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme for former servicemen was earlier implemented by the BJP government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram