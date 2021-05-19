Congress Demands Removal of MP Minister over Remdesivir Black-marketing

Remdesivir black marketing nexus is expanding in Madhya Pradesh with every passing day and a senior minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet is feeling the heat of the scam.

On Monday, Vijaynagar police in Indore had arrested a man, Punit Agrawal, who was trying to sell Remdesivir vials for Rs 15,000 each. Agrawal who worked as a driver for the District Health Officer, Dr Purnima Gadariya, through a travel agency on Tuesday named one Govind Rajput as the one who offered him the injection for Rs 14,000 per vial.

Agrawal said this to the media as he was on his way to the court with the police. He, however, had claimed that he was just trying to help people in the pandemic and had arranged hospital beds, medicines and others in the past for locals.

According to Agrawal, whose pictures were found in RSS attire, and with several BJP leaders in Indore, Rajput is a fellow driver from his travel agency and drives the vehicle of Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, an Indore native and the MLA from Sanwer constituency.

A video of the media quizzing Agrawal had gone viral in which he said that he in the past also sources Remdesivir injections from the same man who works for the minister.

Soon, the Congress jumped guns and leaders like Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel and city Congress head Vinay Bakliwal urging CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sack Silawat from the Cabinet.

Sanjay Shukla, also an MLA from Indore, said his allegations of the minister’ family being involved have been proved. He has demanded the resignation of the minister.

On contrary, when the minister appeared before the media in Indore on Wednesday, he claimed that Govind Rajput is a driver provided by the travel agency and he has nothing to do with him. It’s a matter of probe from where Rajput sourced injections, said Silawat, calling for a fair and impartial probe.

The police, however, have claimed that Punit Agrawal is yet to offer his official statement.

SHO Vijaynagar, Tahjib Qazi, said that Agrawal had been remanded to police custody till Thursday. The officer claimed that the accused is trying to mislead the investigation by naming public personalities. “We are verifying his statements,” said the SHO.

District Health Officer, Dr Purnima Gadariya, has also said that she knows Punit Agrawal as a driver offered by a contracted travel agency and has nothing to do with the wrongdoings of the man.

The physician had recently locked horns with Indore Collector Manish Singh over the latter’s alleged high handedness. Singh had apologised later when the health staff had protested in support of the physician. Besides detecting several black-marketing cases in Indore, the police had arrested five for selling fake injections in April last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here