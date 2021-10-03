'Congress Destabilising Own Govts, Compromising National Security': Piyush Goyal's Take on Punjab Row

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday hit out at Congress over the political turmoil in Punjab and said that Congress is compromising on national security for petty, personal or political gains for a few people. He asserted that national security is BJP’s prime motive.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Goyal lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his attacks on the government through tweets and comments and said, the party isn’t taking it seriously, it has become a matter of ridicule within the party about what is happening. He also accused Congress’ leadership of “destabilizing their own government almost by the day.”

Even as a BJP leader, I am extremely, deeply concerned about what is happening in the Congress party in Punjab because national security comes first for us: Union Minister Piyush Goyal to ANI, in Dubai (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bSkRSSoOQH— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Without taking any names he added that current leadership in Congress seems to be completely disconnected from the realities of the nation and hoped that they care about national security first over anything else.

Citing former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh’s words where he accused the Congress leadership for “humiliating” him, Goyal said, any instability like Singh expressed, threatens the national security as Punjab is a border state and any action of the Congress party leading to this is major concern for the entire country.

Responding to how Congress will resolve this turmoil, Goyal told ANI that he cannot comment on what the Congress party is planning to do.

Reacting to the party’s turmoil, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal along with the group of G-23 leaders have demanded an immediate meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body the working committee and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president. ‘Group of 23’ last year wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said at a press conference that the grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has ruled out joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, he clarified that he has no intention of continuing in Congress either. And he will not let Sidhu win in 2022 state assembly polls.

