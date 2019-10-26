Congress's DK Shivakumar Accorded Grand Welcome by Supporters in Bengaluru, BJP Seems Unimpressed

Bengaluru: Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters of senior party leader DK Shivakumar, who was released on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, gave him a grand welcome as he landed at the city airport on Saturday afternoon.

The 57-year-old Vokkaliga strong man, who has his own support base in parts of old Mysuru region of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya and the neighbouring areas, was greeted by supporters with flowers, crackers and a mammoth apple garland upon his arrival.

Shivakumar was brought to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here from the airport in a procession as he waved and acknowledged supporters from an open car.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 in the money laundering case and walked out of Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Wednesday evening after the Delhi High Court granted him a bail. His arrest had led to widespread protest, especially in Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural, Mandya and other parts of old Mysuru region.

It had even taken a caste colour, with thousands of people belonging to the Vokkaliga community taking out a protest rally here against the arrest and to express solidarity with him.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP in a tweet criticised the welcome and questioned the Congress party's mindset.

What would be the mindset of a Political Party that accords a Hero's welcome to its leader released from Jail on massive Corruption and Money Laundering Charges? — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) October 26, 2019

