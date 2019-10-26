Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Congress's DK Shivakumar Accorded Grand Welcome by Supporters in Bengaluru, BJP Seems Unimpressed

The 57-year-old Vokkaliga strong man, who has his own support base in parts of old Mysuru region of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya and the neighbouring areas, was greeted by supporters with flowers, crackers and a mammoth apple garland upon his arrival.

PTI

Updated:October 26, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress's DK Shivakumar Accorded Grand Welcome by Supporters in Bengaluru, BJP Seems Unimpressed
Shivakumar being welcomed by party workers, supporters at the airport in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters of senior party leader DK Shivakumar, who was released on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, gave him a grand welcome as he landed at the city airport on Saturday afternoon.

The 57-year-old Vokkaliga strong man, who has his own support base in parts of old Mysuru region of Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya and the neighbouring areas, was greeted by supporters with flowers, crackers and a mammoth apple garland upon his arrival.

Shivakumar was brought to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here from the airport in a procession as he waved and acknowledged supporters from an open car.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 in the money laundering case and walked out of Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Wednesday evening after the Delhi High Court granted him a bail. His arrest had led to widespread protest, especially in Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural, Mandya and other parts of old Mysuru region.

It had even taken a caste colour, with thousands of people belonging to the Vokkaliga community taking out a protest rally here against the arrest and to express solidarity with him.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP in a tweet criticised the welcome and questioned the Congress party's mindset.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram