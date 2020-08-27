INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Congress Doing Politics over JEE and NEET Exam Schedule, Alleges BJP

Students across the country have called for a postponement in JEE and NEET exams because of coronavirus.

Students across the country have called for a postponement in JEE and NEET exams because of coronavirus.

The Congress and opposition parties have demanded that the examinations be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country even as the Union government has made it clear they will be held as per schedule.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
Share this:

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of doing "politics" over the issue of JEE-Mains and NEET exams, and said the Modi government won't let the opposition party "spoil" students' future to find relevance.

The Congress and various opposition parties have demanded that the examinations be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and floods in parts of the country even as the Union government has made it clear that they will be held as per schedule with due precautions.

"The Congress believes students must lose a year so it doesn't lose an opportunity for politics. Over 85% #JEENEET candidates don't agree and have downloaded admit cards. The Modi government won't let Congress spoil students' future to find relevance," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said.

While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled between September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

Next Story
Loading