1-min read

Congress Fact-Finding Team to Visit JNU Today, No Arrests Over Sunday Violence Yet | LIVE Updates

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury says around 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding sacking of JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Congress Fact-Finding Team to Visit JNU Today, No Arrests Over Sunday Violence Yet | LIVE Updates
Students stage a protest at main gate of JNU over Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, on January 6, 2020. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Three days after the mob attack on JNU campus, no arrests have been made yet by the Delhi Police, which received more flak as it came to light that two FIRs were registered on the night of the violence based on the varsity's previous complaints against injured students’ union president Aishe Ghosh and others.

In his first remarks after the January 5 rampage by masked attackers, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who is facing demands of resignation from the Left-controlled students union, said the incident was unfortunate, but only broached superficially the allegations of delayed action by authorities during the violence.

Here’s a look at the top developments:

- CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury says around 100 MPs will write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding sacking of the JNU Vice-Chancellor.

- A Congress fact-finding team is scheduled to visit JNU on Wednesday. The team headed by Sushmita Dev has three former student leaders -- Naseer Hussain, Hibi Eden both MPs and Amrita Dhawan -- who will visit the spot and speak to students. The team has to submit its report within week to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

- Samajwadi Party workers tonsured their heads in Muzaffarnagar and took out a procession with black cloth tied on their mouths in Meerut to protest against the assault on JNU students.

- JNU Teachers’ Association has called for a citizenship march against the assault on students on Thursday.

- Bollywood star Deepika Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday to express solidarity with students, but she did not address the crowd. While many commended the actor for taking a stand amid deafening silence from other industry colleagues, Padukone’s visit was criticised by some on social media as a promotional stunt for her upcoming release ‘Chhapaak’.

- Students of Jadavpur University and Presidency University in Kolkata took out rallies for the second successive day on Tuesday against the violence at JNU. Activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) raised slogans against "fascist forces" and held placards that condemned the attack.

