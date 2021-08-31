Congress, Farmers Slam ‘Power Crisis’ in Madhya Pradesh, BJP MLAs Also Raise Complaints

The opposition Congress and farmer organisations have slammed the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh over frequent power cuts in the last few days, especially in rural areas, and highlighted a “deepening power crisis” in the state. The BJP’s own MLAs have also complained about the problem. But MP energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has refuted the allegations and asked MLAs to furnish evidence of power outage and said would personally visit these areas if there were any such issues.

The BJP assumed power in Madhya Pradesh in 2003, riding on the plank of bijli, sadak, paani but now seems to be feeling the heat over the issue of electricity supply.

The BJP MLA from Maihar had written to the state government raising the issue of massive power crunch in Vindhya region, also cautioning the party that the Assembly election was ahead and the issue could prove to be contentious.

The MLA, on the other hand, has also accused power sector employees of being “untruthful” to the MP government, saying farmers and traders were indeed facing acute power shortage. He has announced a protest on September 4.

Rakesh Giri Goswami, BJP MLA from Tikamgarh, also wrote to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, alleging that Tikamgarh and Niwadi districts were facing 12 to 15 hours of power cuts in rural areas for the past week or so. Farmers were unable to irrigate their land and local residents were suffering due to prolonged power cuts, he added.

Once Madhya Pradesh Congress got wind of these complaints, state unit chief Kamal Nath, too, took to social media on Monday and tweeted that the power crisis in MP was deepening in rural areas and agriculture sector each passing day, with rural areas facing several hours of power cuts. He claimed that coal shortage was also hampering power generation, and that several thermal power projects were on the brink of closure.

‘Power crisis’ in rural areas, say farmers

Anil Yadav, state head of Bharatiya Kisan Union, told News18.com that two to four hours of power cut was a routine affair in rural areas, but there were areas that were facing outage for one to two days. Yadav said paddy was being sown and areas that did not get sufficient rain were suffering for lack of irrigation due to power cuts.

Rahul Dhoot from Prant Pramukh Yuva Vahini of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) too said power cuts had become more frequent in rural areas, leaving farmers in the lurch. On September 8, the BKS will be handing a memorandum to the central leadership and list it as an issue in Madhya Pradesh, Dhoot added.

Agricultural and farm experts, however, said the crisis could worsen when the rabi season commences and power demand will peak to 16,000 to 17,000 MW a day by October.

No power subsidy to coal companies?

Sources from the energy department, however, claimed that since MP was facing shortage of coal, power companies were overburdened with debt. They alleged that the companies were yet to receive power subsidy from the state government. Hydel power, too, had been hampered by erratic rain this year, sources added.

Tomar could not be reached for an exclusive comment, but refuted the allegations of a power crisis while speaking to the media at large. “Let MLAs brief me about the areas that are facing 15 to 20 hours of power cuts, I will visit these areas personally,” Tomar said, adding that he will take strict action if he found evidence of such crisis.

Tomar told the media that one to two hours of power shutdown had been imposed in some areas as coal mines were flooded due to heavy rain, but denied that power cuts were being caused due to non-payment of power subsidy to coal companies. “We are in a better situation than Maharashtra and Rajasthan (both non-BJP states),” Tomar added.

