English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Fields Kamal Nath's Son Nakul from Chhindwara Lok Sabha Seat
Chief Minister Kamal Nath will contest the Assembly bypoll from the same constituency.
MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath with his son Nakul. (Courtesy: Twitter/Office of Nakul Nath)
Loading...
Bhopal: The Congress on Thursday fielded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency. The chief minister will also contest the Assembly bypoll from Chhindwara constituency.
The bypoll will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The assembly seat was vacated by Congress' Deepak Saxena after Kamal Nath, the sitting Chhindwara MP, took over
as chief minister and consequently needed to get elected to the state legislature.
The list, however, did not include the names of candidates from prestigious seats such as Gwalior and Indore. The party also did not announce the name of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna-Shivpuri.
With this list, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 21 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party named Ajay Singh, son of late Union minister Arjun Singh, from their home turf of Sidhi. It has also declared the candidature of former Union minister Arun Yadav from Khandwa, Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, Prabhu Singh Thakur from Sagar, Pratap Singh Lodhi from Damoh, Raja Ram Tripathi from Satna, Siddharth Tiwari from Rewa, Kamal Maravi from Mandla, Prahlad Tipaniya from Dewas, Babulal Malviya from Ujjain, and Govind Muzalde from Khargone.
Tankha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the state, was initially reluctant to candidate. However, Kamal Nath prevailed on him to change his mind and Tankha will now contest from Jabalpur against BJP state chief Rakesh Singh.
An eminent lawyer, Tankha has cordial relations with all the factions in the MP Congress and also shares a good rapport with the Gandhi family.
Siddharth Tiwari’s candidature came as no surprise, with the party looking to cash in on the sympathy wave around the death of his father, Congress leader Sundarlal Tiwari. The Congress also lacks a prominent face in Rewa politics. Siddharth Tiwari’s grandfather, Sriniwas Tiwari, was a Congress veteran and a powerhouse in Vindhya politics.
Tipaniya is a noted folk singer, will contest in his maiden election.
Contrary to speculation, Pravina Bachchan, wife of Home minister Bala Bachchan, was snubbed by the Congress. The party, instead, declared Muzalde’s name from Khargone.
The party had earlier named nine candidates while the BJP has named 18 candidates so far.
The bypoll will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in the state. The assembly seat was vacated by Congress' Deepak Saxena after Kamal Nath, the sitting Chhindwara MP, took over
as chief minister and consequently needed to get elected to the state legislature.
The list, however, did not include the names of candidates from prestigious seats such as Gwalior and Indore. The party also did not announce the name of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna-Shivpuri.
With this list, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 21 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. The party named Ajay Singh, son of late Union minister Arjun Singh, from their home turf of Sidhi. It has also declared the candidature of former Union minister Arun Yadav from Khandwa, Vivek Tankha from Jabalpur, Prabhu Singh Thakur from Sagar, Pratap Singh Lodhi from Damoh, Raja Ram Tripathi from Satna, Siddharth Tiwari from Rewa, Kamal Maravi from Mandla, Prahlad Tipaniya from Dewas, Babulal Malviya from Ujjain, and Govind Muzalde from Khargone.
Tankha, a Rajya Sabha MP from the state, was initially reluctant to candidate. However, Kamal Nath prevailed on him to change his mind and Tankha will now contest from Jabalpur against BJP state chief Rakesh Singh.
An eminent lawyer, Tankha has cordial relations with all the factions in the MP Congress and also shares a good rapport with the Gandhi family.
Siddharth Tiwari’s candidature came as no surprise, with the party looking to cash in on the sympathy wave around the death of his father, Congress leader Sundarlal Tiwari. The Congress also lacks a prominent face in Rewa politics. Siddharth Tiwari’s grandfather, Sriniwas Tiwari, was a Congress veteran and a powerhouse in Vindhya politics.
Tipaniya is a noted folk singer, will contest in his maiden election.
Contrary to speculation, Pravina Bachchan, wife of Home minister Bala Bachchan, was snubbed by the Congress. The party, instead, declared Muzalde’s name from Khargone.
The party had earlier named nine candidates while the BJP has named 18 candidates so far.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Leaked Medical Data Could Have Been Sold or Damaged: Bob Diachenko
- Cricketer Krunal Pandya Calls Ajay Devgn His Doppelganger, Actor Extends Film Offer
- 'PM Narendra Modi' Biopic Not Releasing on April 5, Says Producer
- 3/34 on Wednesday, 7/49 on Thursday - Malinga Travels from Mumbai to Kandy
- IPL 2019 | Desperate RCB Look to Stop Russell-powered KKR
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results