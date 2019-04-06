English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Fighting Polls to Give Terrorists A Free Hand, Says PM Modi in Chhattisgarh
Modi said that a strong government at the Centre is needed to punish terrorists for their sins.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. (PTI)
Balod (Chhatisgarh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that only a strong government can punish terrorists and achieve development, and claimed that the Congress and its allies were fighting the Lok Sabha elections to give terrorists a free hand.
Addressing a poll rally at Hathuad in Balod district of Chhattisgarh, Modi said the "naamadar" (dynast) of the Congress (in an indirect reference to Rahul Gandhi) party had to run away to find a "safe" seat.
The Congress president is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from two seats — Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Kerala's Wayanad.
When the government is strong, the country does not sit quiet after a terror attack, the prime minister told the audience. "Didn't you feel proud when the country punished perpetrators of terror,” he asked.
The Congress and its allies were contesting the Lok Sabha elections to "give a free hand (khuli chhuth) to terrorists and separatists" while the BJP was in the fray to "punish terrorists and separatists for their sins", he said.
"Do you want a government of chowkidar or a procession of corrupt (bhrastachariyon ki baraat)," he asked the gathering.
Modi has often referred to himself as the country's “chowkidar” (watchman) protecting its interest within and outside India.
"When there is a strong government," Modi said, "there is surgical strike and air strike and the world listens to us."
Calling the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act a "Suraksha Kavach" (armour)) of the armed forces, he slammed the Congress over its manifesto promise to review the act.
Saying the Congress' "Naamdar" family was out on bail, Modi alleged their "intentions" were not good and they "take bribe" even in a helicopter purchase deal. He also accused the Congress of "betraying" the farmers of Chhattisgarh with a "false" assurance of loan waiver.
