Congress Going Against Country by Questioning Surgical Strikes: PM Modi

On the second anniversary of surgical strikes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, saying it was continuing to question the operation only for the sake of opposing the government and was going against the country and the Army.Interacting with the BJP's booth level workers from Bilaspur, Basti, Chittorgarh, Dhanbad and Mandsaur via NamoApp, Modi said Saturday that the country should celebrate 'Parakram Parv to mark the anniversary of surgical strike and pay respect to the soldiers, even as he alleged that the Congress had refused to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas."The whole country has seen the Congress' attitude on surgical strikes and it continues to question it. In its pursuit to oppose the government, the Congress is opposing the country, the Army and its feat," Modi said."The country still remembers that the Congress has refused to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas," he claimed.The BJP workers should celebrate 'Parakram Parv' to pay respect to soldiers, Modi said.Yesterday, Modi had inaugurated the event at Jodhpur, which was celebrated to highlight the valour and accomplishments of the Indian Army.The government is celebrating 'Parakram Parv' from September 28-30 to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes the forces had carried out on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in 2016.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced last week that various events will be held to commemorate the valour of soldiers. These will include a three-day exhibition at India Gate.The University Grants Commission (UGC) also directed varsities and higher education institutions across the country to observe September 29 as surgical strike day. A political row broke out over the UGC communication with the opposition accusing the government of politicising the surgical strikes and the Army.