Congress Hits Out at Govt Over Pragya Thakur's Appointment to Consultative Committee on Defence
According to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Thakur will be part of the 21-member committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blasts accused Pragya Singh Thakur. (News18)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over the appointment of controversial BJP leader Pragya Thakur to a crucial consultative committee on defence and said it was "unfortunate for the country".
"It is unfortunate for the country that an MP accused of spreading terror has been nominated as member of a defence-related committee. Modi 'has not been able to forgive her from the heart' but she has been given the responsibility of important issues such as the country's defence.
"That is why if there is Modi, anything is possible," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.
ये देश का दुर्भाग्य ही कहा जायेगा कि आतंक फैलाने का आरोप झेल रही सांसद को सुरक्षा संबंधी कमेटी का सदस्य बना दिया।मोदी जी इन्हें “मन से माफ नही कर पाए”,लेकिन, देश की सुरक्षा जैसे महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर जिम्मेदारी दे दी।इसीलिए तो,मोदी है तो मुमकिन है।https://t.co/3wK3I1zdqo— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 21, 2019
