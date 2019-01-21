Congress Hits Out at PM With ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Jibe After Actor’s 'Backfie' Post Drew Modi’s Attention

Modiji, we understand your 'Love Aaj kal' is directed towards Anil Ambani but the youth are unemployed, the farmers are distressed & the economy is in turmoil, so it wouldn't hurt to pay a little more attention to the rest of the country. https://t.co/8KMjGDOro4 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 21, 2019

The Congress has joined in the Twitter tattle between PM Modi and actor Karthik Aaryan after the actor's 'backfie' post during a gathering to inaugurate the National Museum of Indian Cinema elicited a response from the PM.Taking note of the PM's tweet where he is telling the actor, ruing a chance of getting a selfie with the PM, there will be another occasion, the Congress directed PM's "Love Aaj kal" towards Anil Ambani and drew his attention towards "the rest of the country".The picture, titled 'Losers' backfie with the honorable PM!' had Aaryan and filmmakers Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Dinesh Vijan with Modi in the background with his back turned towards them. To this, Modi replied, "Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion.The Congress has been alleging corruption in the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft with party president Rahul Gandhi repeatedly targeting Prime Minister Modi over the issue.On Sunday, it said that defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks about "corporate warfare" proved that the Modi government had given preference to corporate interest over national interest.The BJP has rejected all the charges. The NDA government has stated that the deal signed by it was honest and cost less than what was decided during the UPA dispensation.