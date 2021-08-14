Congress to Inaugurate New Office on Kotla Road on Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

The Congress party will inaugurate its new office in 9A Kotla Road in Delhi on the occasion of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s 104th birth anniversary. According to sources in the Congress, the new party office which is under construction at the Kotla for the last few years will be possibly ready to shift before November 19 this year.

The sources added that the Congress leadership is planning to hoist the National Flag next year in their new office. “The senior leaders are planning to celebrate the foundation day of the party this year in the new office,” said a Congress leader.

The Congress party has received a notice from the Ministry of Urban Development to vacate its current office. “The senior party leaders have written to the Urban Development Ministry seeking time. We have informed the ministry that our new office is under construction and will leave the office as soon as it is ready to shift,” added the Congress leader.

The party leader said that various reasons, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, led to the delay in construction of the new office.

He further informed that the new Congress office building is getting its final touch and work related to audio and video is being done. “The new office will be a hi-tech office and will have all kinds of facilities. The building is being constructed by L&T,” he added.

The new office will also have the offices of the Youth Congress, Seva Dal and National Student Union of India (NSUI). The premises located at 9A Kotla Road has two entries. One can enter the new Congress office from its gate located in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg or from the main entrance gate at Kotla Road.

