Congress Jailed Sheikh Abdullah for 11 Years, Shouldn't Question BJP Over Detention of J&K Leaders: Amit Shah
The Union Home Minister said the central government had taken a big step and “if we feel there is any intention on the part of anyone to incite violence, we have to take these pre-emptive steps. Our top priority is to establish peace in Kashmir”.
Amit Shah speaks to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
New Delhi: Launching an attack against the opposition for condemning the BJP for the continued detention of three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir - Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointed out that the Congress party, when in power, had jailed the then “Prime Minister” of J&K for 11 years.
In an exclusive interview to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, “The Congress as well as the National Conference (NC) are trying to make an issue out of this. I want to tell these two parties that we haven't turned the politics of the Valley on its head. The Congress kept Sheikh Abdullah in jail for 11 years and the chief minister of the state was also jailed.”
Shah said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a big step and “if we feel there is any intention on the part of anyone to incite violence, we have to take these pre-emptive steps. Our top priority is to establish peace in Kashmir”.
It was in 1953 that Sheikh Abdullah, who was considered to be a good friend of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was put behind bars in connection with the infamous 'Kashmir conspiracy case'. It was alleged that the top Kashmiri leadership under the guidance of Abdullah was trying to promote secession.
Abdullah was released in 1964 in what was seen to be a peace deal between the two parties for an agreement on Kashmir. The same year, he visited Pakistan and 11 years later, Abdullah and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi signed an accord paving way for him to return to power in his state.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati on KBC, Quits at Rs 7 Crore Question
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
- Only 4 Teams Turn Up as Goa Football Association Conducts Players Draft for Indian Women's League Qualifiers
- Truecaller Makes a Big Privacy Pitch as Focus on Instant Messaging Intensifies
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones