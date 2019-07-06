Cong-JDS Govt on Shaky Ground Again as 12 MLAs Set to Quit Shortly, Shivakumar Rushes for Damage Control

Bengaluru: In a move that could shake the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, twelve more MLAs reached the Vidhan Soudha with their resignation papers on Saturday. The development comes days after Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from government.

At least 11 MLAs reached Vidhana Soudha and submitted their resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Of these, three are JDS MLAs, while eight from Congress.

Ramesh Jarakiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Mahesh Kumatalli, Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, Muniratna, ST Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Sowmya Reddy, Pratap Gowda Patil are from Congress and Narayana Gowda, Gopalaiah and H Vishwanath are from JDS. Congress MLA Anand Singh had given his resignation on Monday.

The current strength of the Congress-JDS will be down to 105, including two independents – R Shankar and H Nagesh. The BJP's strength at present in the House is 105 and requires the coalition to come down to 103 to cross the halfway mark. The strength of the Assembly has already been reduced to 222 after Anand Singh and Jarkiholi resignations.

However, soon after the Hhigh-drama kick started, Karnataka Congress 'trouble-shooter' DK Shivakumar reportedly was asked by high-command to stop MLAs from resigning. He soon rushed to Vidhan Soudha and tried to convince the rebel MLAs but only to vain.

Once resignations started flooding Speaker’s chamber, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar managed to escape Vidhan Soudha. After waiting for almost an hour, rebel MLAs are now heading towards Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajhubhai Rudhubhai Vala.

While KCPP president Dinesh Gundurao is out of the country, working President Eshwar Khandre is reportedly holding meetings within the ranks.

CM HD Kumaraswamy after hearing about the political crisis, is heading back to Karnataka from America. JDS insiders say, he may reach on Sunday evening.

Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said, "I have come to submit my resignation to speaker. I don't know about my daughter (Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy), she is an independent woman."

However, Karnataka state minister D K Shivakumar has denied the possibility of the resignations saying, "Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them."

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao took the opportunity to criticise the state government and said, "Congress-JDS coalition has been rejected by the people of Karnataka. Despite their coalition in Lok Sabha polls, BJP won a massive mandate. It clearly shows the mood of people. MLAs certainly seem to be facing brunt of public anger against coalition."