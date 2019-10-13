Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress & JJP Dub BJP's Election Manifesto for Haryana as 'Jhumla Patra'

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said CM Manohar Lal Khattar should first present his "report card" before people on the promises made during previous Assembly polls.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2019, 10:56 PM IST

File photo of Congress leader Kumari Selja.

Chandigarh: Opposition Congress and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Sunday dubbed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll manifesto as "jhumla patra", saying the party had failed to fulfill the promises made at the time of previous Assembly polls and was now making more promises.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should first present his "report card" before people on the promises made during previous Assembly polls.

On the manifesto released by the BJP on Sunday, Selja said, "this is just a jhumla patra". "When they failed to fulfill the promises made earlier, then with what face are they making new promises," she told reporters on the sidelines while campaigning in Tigaon in Faridabad for her party candidate.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also dubbed the BJP's manifesto as "Jhumla Patra". "As many as 75 promises they made earlier remain unfulfilled and many of these have been included by them in their poll manifesto now, which is just a Jhumla Patra," Chautala, whose party JJP is independently contesting the October 21 Assembly polls, said.

Aiming to retain power, the BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto for Haryana polls, promising a slew of measures, including easy loans for farmers and SC members, free education to girls from poor families and skill training to 25 lakh youths.

During the unveiling of the 25-page manifesto in Hindi, Khattar said while the opposition was using freebies to woo voters ahead of the 21 polls, his party focussed on "realism" and things that are doable.

