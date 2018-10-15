English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Lauds 'Men in Blue' for Beating Windies, Gets Trolled on Twitter
The message was posted by Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which referred the cricketers as 'men-in-blue'. Twitterati was quick to point that the Indian team was playing in white.
India defeated the Windies in the second Test, claiming the two-match Test series 2-0 in Hyderabad on Sunday.
New Delhi: After India registered its second straight win against West Indies in the second Test, ardent cricket fans could not resist but cheer, hail and express their love for the team on Twitter. Amid all the joy and excitement, a tweet turned out to be a spoilsport and Twitterati was quick to point it out.
The message was posted by Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which referred the cricketers as 'men-in-blue' while congratulating them on their win. "Congratulations to the men-in-blue for the 2-0 Test series win against West Indies," they tweeted.
Twitterati was quick to point that the Indian team was playing in white and the term men-in-blue is used when they play in blue jersey during a limited-overs game.
"NOW they need an eye doctor as well something that is blatantly white also looks like BLUE TO INC?" a tweet said. Another condoled the "coluorblindness of Congress's IT cell."
Congratulations to the men-in-blue for the 2-0 Test series win against West Indies. #IndvWI 🎊 pic.twitter.com/y3uDtezVs5— Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2018
NOW they need an eye doctor as well— Ravi Mishra (@raviauh) October 14, 2018
something thats is blatantly white also looks like BLUE TO INC?
2 min silence for color blindness of INC IT cell— shuchi (@shuchi_sun) October 15, 2018
Indian players in white defeated West Indies in cricket. Now be ready #Men_in_Saffron of India will defeat #Westorn_Indies in constituency and national elections— farzi philosopher (@omprakashkedia) October 14, 2018
Kuch bhi 😂😂.....— SUBHAM SHARMA (@subhamparas) October 14, 2018
Man in blue tab bolte hain jab ODI cricket ho...
Y account bhi माननीय श्री @RahulGandhi chala rahe hain kya
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
