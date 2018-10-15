GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Lauds 'Men in Blue' for Beating Windies, Gets Trolled on Twitter

The message was posted by Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which referred the cricketers as 'men-in-blue'. Twitterati was quick to point that the Indian team was playing in white.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2018, 10:30 PM IST
Congress Lauds 'Men in Blue' for Beating Windies, Gets Trolled on Twitter
India defeated the Windies in the second Test, claiming the two-match Test series 2-0 in Hyderabad on Sunday.
New Delhi: After India registered its second straight win against West Indies in the second Test, ardent cricket fans could not resist but cheer, hail and express their love for the team on Twitter. Amid all the joy and excitement, a tweet turned out to be a spoilsport and Twitterati was quick to point it out.

The message was posted by Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which referred the cricketers as 'men-in-blue' while congratulating them on their win. "Congratulations to the men-in-blue for the 2-0 Test series win against West Indies," they tweeted.




Twitterati was quick to point that the Indian team was playing in white and the term men-in-blue is used when they play in blue jersey during a limited-overs game.

"NOW they need an eye doctor as well something that is blatantly white also looks like BLUE TO INC?" a tweet said. Another condoled the "coluorblindness of Congress's IT cell."











| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
