Congress Lauds 'Men in Blue' for Beating Windies, Gets Trolled on Twitter

Congratulations to the men-in-blue for the 2-0 Test series win against West Indies. #IndvWI 🎊 pic.twitter.com/y3uDtezVs5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2018

NOW they need an eye doctor as well

something thats is blatantly white also looks like BLUE TO INC? — Ravi Mishra (@raviauh) October 14, 2018

2 min silence for color blindness of INC IT cell — shuchi (@shuchi_sun) October 15, 2018

Indian players in white defeated West Indies in cricket. Now be ready #Men_in_Saffron of India will defeat #Westorn_Indies in constituency and national elections — farzi philosopher (@omprakashkedia) October 14, 2018

Kuch bhi 😂😂.....

Man in blue tab bolte hain jab ODI cricket ho...



Y account bhi माननीय श्री @RahulGandhi chala rahe hain kya — SUBHAM SHARMA (@subhamparas) October 14, 2018

After India registered its second straight win against West Indies in the second Test, ardent cricket fans could not resist but cheer, hail and express their love for the team on Twitter. Amid all the joy and excitement, a tweet turned out to be a spoilsport and Twitterati was quick to point it out.The message was posted by Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which referred the cricketers as 'men-in-blue' while congratulating them on their win. "Congratulations to the men-in-blue for the 2-0 Test series win against West Indies," they tweeted.Twitterati was quick to point that the Indian team was playing in white and the term men-in-blue is used when they play in blue jersey during a limited-overs game."NOW they need an eye doctor as well something that is blatantly white also looks like BLUE TO INC?" a tweet said. Another condoled the "coluorblindness of Congress's IT cell."