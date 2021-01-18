Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Donates Rs 1,11,111 for Construction of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh has donated Rs 1,11,111 for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh reaffirmed his faith in Lord Ram, saying his native place Raghogarh has a 400-year-old Raghoji (Lord Ram) temple.

“Despite Lord Ram being present in every bit of me, I never mix my religious feelings with politics,” claimed Singh.

I also don't see religion tagged with nationalism, said former CM quoting Mahatma Gandhi, “Religion is no test of nationality but a personal matter between man and his God.”

He claimed that he wasn’t aware that which bank account is meant for depositing donations for Ram temple construction, so he tagged a cheque of Rs 1,11,111 in favour of ‘Shri Ram Janmbhumi Teerth Yatra Trust’ with the letter forwarded to the prime minister on Monday.

He also flayed aggressive style of donation collection saying such practices can’t be part of any religious activity and not at all part of Sanatan dharma.

Singh called for donation collection in compassionate atmosphere. He pleaded ignorance whom Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Trust has authorised to collect donations for the temple construction.

The senior politician also urged the Vishwa Hindu Parishad for presenting the accounts of previous donation collection for the Ram temple.

To add, VHP has undertaken donation collection for the temple in Ayodhya since January 15 and politicians and commoners in large numbers are coming forward with donations for the same.